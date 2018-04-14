Congressman Kevin McCarthy comments on Syrian air strike decision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy reacted to President Trump's announcement regarding airstrikes in Syria.

The barbarism from the Assad regime will not be tolerated. America and its allies are together to deliver the consequences from such heinous action. God bless our men and women in uniform. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 14, 2018

McCarthy's reaction came via Twitter Friday evening after President Trump ordered the airstrikes against the Syrian regime in response to a chemical weapons attack last week.

"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said.

President Trump also added the United States was "prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents."