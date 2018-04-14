Congressman Kevin McCarthy comments on Syrian air strike decision

Veronica Acosta
8:55 PM, Apr 13, 2018
39 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy reacted to President Trump's announcement regarding airstrikes in Syria. 

McCarthy's reaction came via Twitter Friday evening after President Trump ordered the airstrikes against the Syrian regime in response to a chemical weapons attack last week. 

"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said. 

President Trump also added the United States was "prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents."

 

