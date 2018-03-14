Congressman Valadao votes in support of bill to stop school violence

Bakersfield Congressman David Valadao voted in support of a house bill to stop school violence.

That bill, also known as the Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence of 2018, creates a grant program to train students, teachers, school officials and law enforcement on how to identify signs of violence.

It also creates a co-ordinated reporting system and implements FBI assessment protocols to prevent school violence before it happens.

The bill now moves to the senate. If it's approved there, President Trump is expected to sign it.