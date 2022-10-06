Construction on CAP-K Food Bank expansion continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Construction is rolling along in East Bakersfield at the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank.

CAP-K’s James Burger speaks about how expanding CAP-K's food bank will triple the organization’s capabilities and progress on the construction so far since the work started in the fall of 2021.

“This is a 40,000 square foot expansion to our 20,000 square foot food bank,” said Burger. “It’s going to drastically increase our capacity to bring food to people who are experiencing hunger in Kern County.”

According to Burger, CAP-K is expecting construction on the building to be complete around the end of March, 2023. CAP-K’s food bank operations are currently spread out through a few different warehouses, and the expansion will allow the organization to consolidate the entire operation in one location.

Burger is enthusiastic about the kinds of improvements to services having an expanded food bank will allow CAP-K to offer, including five loading docks, additional refrigerator and freezer units, and a streamlined distribution process.

“We will have a clean sorting room so that we can sort produce and other items cleanly into packages so that people can just come to one of our partners or come to our distribution and have that food in their hand immediately,” Burger said.

To find out more about CAP-K food distribution programs, including a calendar of upcoming distribution events and donation options for those who would like to help, visit the Community Action Partnership of Kern’s website.