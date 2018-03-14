Control of Weedpatch Highway, or Highway 184 might move to county if measure is passed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents in Lamont are hoping the state will be able to make a busy stretch of highway running through their community a little safer.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas is proposing a measure that will transfer authority of Weedpatch Highway or Highway 184 away from Cal-Trans and into the hands of the county.

According to Salas, since 2010 one intersection on the highway has seen more than twenty crashes.

Salas' measure would give greater control of nearly 13 miles of the highway to the county, allowing more repairs.

Residents agree more needs to be done to make it safer. The Board of Supervisors have supported the measure. It's now up to the state legislature to pass AB-1764 and give the county control of Weedpatch Highway.