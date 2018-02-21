Convicted killer Sabrina Limon could be sentenced today

Sabrina Limon, the woman convicted in the murder of her husband, could be sentenced on Wednesday morning.

A judge will decide whether to sentence Limon or grant a new trial, as requested by Limon's new attorney, Sharon Marshall.

Limon was convicted in October of killing her husband Robert Limon.

Jonathan Hearn, with whom Sabrina Limon had an affair, was also convicted in connection with Robert Limon's death.

Hearn testified against Sabrina Limon.

She is scheduled to be in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.