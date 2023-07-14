Cooling Centers around Kern County are opening as temperatures begin to rise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield city officials say they will have a few cooling sites open that people can use to escape the heat this weekend.

They will be opening the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Community Center both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. That center is located at 1000 South Owens Street.

The city is also offering the Valley Children’s Ice Center as a location for the public to cool off. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Ice Center is located at 1325 Q Street.

Below is a list of all the Cooling Centers that will be open on Saturday and Sunday:

The status of the Cooling Centers for Saturday, July 15, 2023, is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY



Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN

Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

Taft - Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN



Frazier Park - Frazier Park Public Library- Community Room, 3732 Frazier Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT



California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN

Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

The status of the Cooling Centers for Sunday, July 16, 2023, is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY



Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN

Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

Taft - Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN



Frazier Park - Frazier Park Public Library- Community Room, 3732 Frazier Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT



California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN

Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

NOTE: The following cooling centers operate independently and/or the guidelines listed above and will be open on days that are over 105 degrees at the locations and times listed below.

Bakersfield locations:

The Mission at Kern County

816 E. 21st Street, Bakersfield

Daily from 8 am - 11 am AND from 1 pm to 4:30 pm

The Rasmussen Senior Center

115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (closed weekends and holidays)

The City of Delano (Open from June 1 to September 30)

Eleventh Avenue Community Center

200 West 11th Avenue, Delano

Monday - Thursday 3 pm - 7 pm

Jefferson Center

436 Jefferson Avenue, Delano

Monday- Friday 9 am- 1 pm

The City of Ridgecrest (open June 1 to September 22)

Kerr McGee Community Center

100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest

Monday - Friday 11 am - 8 pm

Saturday 11 am - 5:30 pm