Cooling centers open as temps rise in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO( — Because of the intense heat in our region, some cooling centers will be open.

Normally, the temperature is closer to or exactly to the degree necessary to open a cooling center but the forecast is blowing those requirements off the page. It has to be 105 degrees or higher in the Kern River Valleys, 108 or higher in the desert areas, and 95 degrees or higher in Frazier Park.

Currently, the county is several clicks above those numbers.

If you head to a center you're encouraged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - OPEN

Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN

Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - OPEN

Wasco - Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT