Cooling centers set to open across Kern County as temperatures exceed certain highs

(KERO) — The Kern County Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will begin opening cooling centers across the county as temperatures exceed certain highs.

Cooling centers will open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher and in the desert areas when the temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher.

Also, in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.