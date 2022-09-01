Watch Now
Cooling centers to be open Friday, September 2nd as a result of continuing high temperatures

High Temperatures, Heat Wave (AP FILE)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 19:56:51-04

(KERO) — As a result of the high heat in the forecast several cooling centers in Kern County will be open Friday. Cooling center locations will be open around Kern County.

A face covering is required and if you have fever-like symptoms you won't be allowed inside.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

  • Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN
  • Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN
  • Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
  • Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
  • Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

  • Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT

  • California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN
  • Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

NOTE: The City of Delano has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to July 31 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below.

Monday - Thursday 1 pm - 6 pm
Eleventh Avenue Community Center at 200 West 11th Avenue

NOTE: The City of Ridgecrest has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Ridgecrest's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to September 22 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below

Monday -  Friday 10 am - 8 pm
Saturday 10 am - 6 pm

Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W. California Ave.

