Cooling centers to be open Friday, September 2nd as a result of continuing high temperatures

(KERO) — As a result of the high heat in the forecast several cooling centers in Kern County will be open Friday. Cooling center locations will be open around Kern County.

A face covering is required and if you have fever-like symptoms you won't be allowed inside.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY



Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

- Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

- East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

- The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

- Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

- Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

- Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN



Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT



California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN

- Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

NOTE: The City of Delano has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to July 31 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below.

Monday - Thursday 1 pm - 6 pm

Eleventh Avenue Community Center at 200 West 11th Avenue

NOTE: The City of Ridgecrest has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Ridgecrest's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to September 22 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below

Monday - Friday 10 am - 8 pm

Saturday 10 am - 6 pm

Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W. California Ave.