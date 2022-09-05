Watch Now
Cooling centers to be open Labor Day as excessive heat warnings continue

High Temperatures, Heat Wave (AP FILE)
Associated Press
High Temperatures, Heat Wave (AP FILE)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 05, 2022
(KERO) — As a result of the high heat in the forecast and excessive heat warnings, cooling centers in Kern County will be open Labor Day.

A face covering is required and if you have fever-like symptoms you won't be allowed inside.

The status of the Cooling Centers for Monday, September 5, 2022 is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

  • Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN
  • Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN
  • Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
  • Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
  • Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

  • Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT

  • California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED
  • Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

The status of the Cooling Centers for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

  • Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
  • Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN
  • Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN
  • Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
  • Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
  • Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

  • Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT

  • California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN
  • Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

NOTE: The City of Delano has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to July 31 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below.

Monday - Thursday 1 pm - 6 pm
Eleventh Avenue Community Center at 200 West 11th Avenue

NOTE: The City of Ridgecrest has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Ridgecrest's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to September 22 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below

Monday -  Friday 10 am - 8 pm
Saturday 10 am - 6 pm

Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W. California Ave.

