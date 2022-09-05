Cooling centers to be open Labor Day as excessive heat warnings continue

(KERO) — As a result of the high heat in the forecast and excessive heat warnings, cooling centers in Kern County will be open Labor Day.
A face covering is required and if you have fever-like symptoms you won't be allowed inside.
The status of the Cooling Centers for Monday, September 5, 2022 is:
SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY
- Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN
- Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN
- Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN
- Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN
- Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN
- Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN
- Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN
MOUNTAIN
- Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - OPEN
DESERT
- California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED
- Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN
The status of the Cooling Centers for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 is:
NOTE: The City of Delano has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to July 31 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below.
Monday - Thursday 1 pm - 6 pm
Eleventh Avenue Community Center at 200 West 11th Avenue
NOTE: The City of Ridgecrest has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Ridgecrest's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to September 22 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below
Monday - Friday 10 am - 8 pm
Saturday 10 am - 6 pm
Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W. California Ave.