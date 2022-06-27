Cooling centers to be open Monday as temperatures climb

(KERO) — With high temperatures in the forecast, multiple cooling centers across the county are opening their doors to the public Monday. Cooling centers in Arvin, Bakersfield, Shafter and Taft will be open.

They're open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"For the health, safety, and comfort of our residents, the Kern County Parks Division, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and/or districts, and PG&E, will open Cooling Centers throughout Kern County when the temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed certain highs. Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when the temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher. The centers are open from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm."

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

- Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

- East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

- The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED

- Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - CLOSED

- Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

- Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED

- Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED

The cities of Delano and Ridgecrest operate independent cooling centers.

The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to July 31 on days that are over 105 degrees. It is open from Monday thru Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at Eleventh Avenue Community Center at 200 West 11th Avenue.

The forecast for Delano on Monday is 104 degrees.

The City of Ridgecrest's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to September 22 on days that are over 105 degrees. It is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. It is located at the Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W. California Ave.

The forecast for Delano on Monday is 106 degrees.