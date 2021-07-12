Cooling centers to be open Tuesday around Kern County

(KERO) — With temperatures set to exceed 100 degrees around much of Kern County Tuesday, the Kern County Parks Division is opening many of its cooling centers.

Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be over 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when the temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 95 degrees or higher.

The centers are open from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane - OPEN

Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - OPEN

Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 218 Taylor Street - OPEN

Wasco - Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, 938 7th Street - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT

California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN

Mojave - Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street - CLOSED

Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - CLOSED

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ALL Cooling Center visitors:

Will be required to wear a face covering.

Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to enter the center.

Must practice physical distancing at all times - keep at least 6 feet away from one another.

NOTE: The City of Delano has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 15 to September 22 at the location and times listed below.

Monday - Friday 12 pm - 6 pm on days that are over 105 degrees

Jefferson Center

436 Jefferson Street, Delano

To inquire if the location is open, please call (661) 721-3335