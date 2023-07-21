Cooling centers to remain open this weekend as triple-digit heat continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A reminder if you need a place to cool off some of the Kern County cooling centers will be available this weekend.

The status of the Cooling Centers for Friday, July 21, 2023, is:

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY



Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

- East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED

- Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave - CLOSED

- Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - Taft - Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN



Frazier Park - Frazier Park Public Library- Community Room, 3732 Frazier Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT



California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - OPEN

NOTE: The following cooling centers operate independently and/or the guidelines listed above and will be open on days that are over 105 degrees at the locations and times listed below.

Bakersfield locations:

The Mission at Kern County

816 E. 21st Street, Bakersfield

Daily from 8 am - 11 am AND from 1 pm to 4:30 pm

The Rasmussen Senior Center

115 E. Roberts Lane, Bakersfield

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (closed weekends and holidays)

The City of Delano (Open from June 1 to September 30)

Eleventh Avenue Community Center

200 West 11th Avenue, Delano

Monday - Thursday 3 pm - 7 pm

Jefferson Center

436 Jefferson Avenue, Delano

Monday- Friday 9 am- 1 pm

The City of Ridgecrest (open June 1 to September 22)

Kerr McGee Community Center

100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest

Monday - Friday 11 am - 8 pm

Saturday 11 am - 5:30 pm