BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County coroner has identified the man that died following a crash on the Tejon Highway as 40-year-old Agustin Aquino Cervantes.

Cervantes was the operator of a vehicle that was driving northbound on the Tejon Highway before colliding with railroad tracks and crashing north of Edison Highway just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Officials said that Cervantes died at the scene.