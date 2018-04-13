Coroner ID's January vehicle versus pedestrian victim

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County coroner has identified the man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 23rd in Bakersfield.
28-year-old Christopher Ray Sierra was transported to Kern Medical after the accident and died of his injuries on Feb. 2nd.
The accident took place in the 1000 block of Chester Ave.
Sierra's cause of death was traumatic brain injury and his manner was accident, according to the coroner.
