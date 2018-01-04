Coroner ID's woman struck by train in Mojave

8:47 AM, Jan 4, 2018
1 hour ago
The coroner's office has identified the woman who was struck by a train in Mojave on Dec. 30th. 

34-year-old Rebecca Ann Benner was walking when she was hit by a train just west of 42000 block Sierra Highway in Mojave. 

Benner died at the scene from her injuries, according to the coroner's release. 

A postmortem exam will be done at a later time to determine Benner's cause and manner of death. 

