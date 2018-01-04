Coroner ID's woman struck by train in Mojave

Haze
HI: 72°
LO: 51°
The coroner's office has identified the woman who was struck by a train in Mojave on Dec. 30th.
34-year-old Rebecca Ann Benner was walking when she was hit by a train just west of 42000 block Sierra Highway in Mojave.
Benner died at the scene from her injuries, according to the coroner's release.
A postmortem exam will be done at a later time to determine Benner's cause and manner of death.
Traffic is backed up for at least two miles on the Northbound 99 near Ming on Thursday morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized…
A Bakersfield man was found not competent to stand trial for the stabbings of his mother and two brothers last year.