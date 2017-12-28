Coroner's Office: 97 homicides in Kern County in 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With just a few days left in the year, 23ABC has learned the total number of homicides in the county for 2017 from the Kern County Coroner's Office.

The Coroner's Office said on Thursday that a suspicious death in Rosamond last month has been ruled a homicide. On Nov. 29, 32-year-old Roderick White from Los Angeles, was found in an open desert area near Desert Star and Dawn Roads.

White's cause of death was multiple stab wounds and manner of death was homicide, according to the Coroner's Office.

His death makes 97 homicides to date in Kern County, according to the Coroner's Office.

Officials said there was a record of 98 homicides last year.