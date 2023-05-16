Cost of a gallon of gas drops by more than 20%

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Outrageous gas prices may finally be behind us. According to GasBuddy the cost of a gallon of gas has dropped by more than 20 percent over the past year.

It's currently averaging about $3.50. At this point last year the national average was heading towards $5.

Industry experts credit the decline in crude oil prices for the drop.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas prices in Kern County are at the Fastrip on 34th Street at $4.07 a gallon. The Tehachapi Fastrip also shares the same price listing for an unleaded gallon of gas.

The Minit stop on Union Avenue has it going for $4.09 and the 76 station on California Avenue is listed at $4.11.