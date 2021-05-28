Watch
Costco bringing back samples first week of June

Elise Amendola/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cosco in Danvers, Mass. Wednesday, May 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Costco
Posted at 5:41 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 08:41:56-04

They were a staple of every visit to Costco, one that symbolized normalcy for millions around the world - food samples.

On Thursday, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said the company will be phasing back food samples beginning the first week of June.

Samples have not been available for 14 months.

Galanti said there will be safety protocols in place. According to CNN, those include samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time.

