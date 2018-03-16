Costco holding special event for military members

Costco is honoring members of the military by holding a special event on March 24.

The retailer announcing that it will host what it calls "Military Hour" starting at 8 a.m. next Saturday before the store opens to the general public.

According to the Costco website, Military Hour will allow service members and their family to shop in the store, get free samples and check out product demos.

The first 100 people will also receive swag bags.

The event is open to all members of the military, but a membership is needed for anyone wanting to purchase items.

According to Costco, it will have a special exclusive membership for military members. More information can be found on the Costco website.