Wasco Council Member Vincent Martinez speaks on Mayor Alex Garcia controversy

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — It was just a couple of hours ago that a Wasco city council member jumped on a city Facebook Live with a lot to say regarding Mayor Alex Garcia.

Wasco city council member Vincent Martinez live-streamed directly from the seat of council chambers for almost an hour making various allegations against Mayor Alex Garcia.

Martinez called the June agenda item on whether to raise a pride flag a publicity stunt. Although Martinez did not specify what the alleged publicity stunt was for, he says the timing was coincidental since he didn’t put the pride flag raising on the agenda until after his DUI arrest in May.

As for the pending DUI case, Martinez continues to push for Garcia to step down but doesn't think he will. Martinez says he’s hoping it won’t come to them having to possibly remove Garcia from office.

“I think he’s handled this situation in a wrong way. Rather than accepting responsibility for what happened, because it’s a simple public relations situation, whether you’re a CEO of a company, a celebrity, or a politician when you get into a controversial situation, the standard playbook is you apologize, you accept responsibility, you promise to be better in the future, you take a spot out of the spotlight, you let the heat die down, and people and people will forgive you."

Martinez went on to say in Facebook Live he thinks Mayor Garcia has historically done a lot of good for the city and is not a bad person.

23ABC did reach out to H.S. Sala, the law office representing Mayor Garci, but have not heard back from them. 23ABC also reached out to the city of Wasco, and they say they are in no position to comment on the livestream at this time.

WATCH THE FULL LIVESTREAM: