Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Councilman Andrae Gonzales seeks to keep SB Hwy. 99 Stockdale Highway off-ramp open

Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales issued a post on his Instagram page on Thursday saying the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans District 6 were able to delay the permanent closure of the southbound Hwy. 99 off-ramp at Stockdale Highway.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 10:29:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales issued a post on his Instagram page on Thursday saying the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans District 6 were able to delay the permanent closure of the southbound Hwy. 99 off-ramp at Stockdale Highway.

City officials originally made the announcement on Tuesday saying drivers using the southbound Hwy. 99 would have to start taking the off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane instead.

Gonzales also stated in the post that he will push to keep the off-ramp open permanently.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-set Back 2 School

Free Backpacks