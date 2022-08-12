Councilman Andrae Gonzales seeks to keep SB Hwy. 99 Stockdale Highway off-ramp open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales issued a post on his Instagram page on Thursday saying the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans District 6 were able to delay the permanent closure of the southbound Hwy. 99 off-ramp at Stockdale Highway.

City officials originally made the announcement on Tuesday saying drivers using the southbound Hwy. 99 would have to start taking the off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane instead.

Gonzales also stated in the post that he will push to keep the off-ramp open permanently.