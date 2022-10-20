Watch Now
County fire investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire

Kern County Fire is asking for help identifying three people they believe are involved with setting a fire inside the Party City at the Rosedale Promenade Shopping Center on Tuesday night.
Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 19:30:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, employees of the Party City at the Rosedale Promenade Shopping Center in Bakersfield told county fire personnel that customers had set a fire in one of the store’s aisles.

Following a preliminary investigation, the Kern County Fire Department is now asking for the public’s help to identify the three people they believe are responsible for setting the fire.

If you recognize any of these people or if you have any additional information about the fire, please call 1-877-FIRE-TIP.

