County fire investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, employees of the Party City at the Rosedale Promenade Shopping Center in Bakersfield told county fire personnel that customers had set a fire in one of the store’s aisles.

Following a preliminary investigation, the Kern County Fire Department is now asking for the public’s help to identify the three people they believe are responsible for setting the fire.

If you recognize any of these people or if you have any additional information about the fire, please call 1-877-FIRE-TIP.