County fire, public works, more agencies prepare for epic snowmelt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Between October 2022 and March 2023, 31 atmospheric rivers swept over the West Coast, bringing massive amounts of precipitation to Kern County. As a result, the snowpack in the Southern Sierra Mountains is more than 300 percent above average.

The Kern County Fire Department has been preparing for the spring melt, and with temperatures reaching the nineties by the end of the week, that melt could start coming down fast. In order to determine the impact this year's melt could have on Kern County communities, KCFD has been working with other local, city, and county departments to construct "simulated inundation maps."

These maps have yet to be finalized, but as that work continues, there is already other work underway to prepare for the melt.

According to KCFD, the Kern River Water Master and US Army Corps of Engineers at Isabella Dam are coordinating efforts to increase outflow from Lake Isabella and into the Kern River, and they say water master Mark Mulkay says he doesn't anticipate flooding outside the levees through Bakersfield so long as the weather stays dry.

KCFD also says Kern County Public Works is focusing efforts on maintaining roadways through the melt, including removing debris around bridges and unplugging culverts to make sure water can run underneath. Using organizational methods that worked well through the winter weather, county and municipal agencies report they are confident they will have the resources to deal with snowmelt should the need arise.

In addition to the work both ongoing and completed, state and local agencies also continue to work with specialists in high-water management and public safety planning. KCFD recommends residents sign up for emergency notifications at ReadyKern.com to stay appraised of the latest findings.

Residents with questions or comments related to areas of the Kern River flowing through Bakersfield, or to report blocked waterways, can call the 24-hour Water Dispatch Hotline at 326-3715.