County Fire sends Board of Supervisors disaster plan for people with disabilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear the County Fire Department's disaster plan for people with disabilities on Tuesday.

In a letter to supervisors County Fire Chief Brian Marshall outlined the work his department has done with Bakersfield Arc, GET Bus and other agencies to prepare for helping people with disabilities in the case of an emergency.

The letter states the county has worked with sign language interpreters, with BARC to teach clients how to call 9-1-1.

It also helped develop a list of items needed to support people with disabilities.