County roadwork will impact several Bakersfield intersections

Kern County Public Works has announced a full week of roadwork at intersections in and around the City of Bakersfield that are the responsibility of the county.
At each of the affected intersections, the right lane in each direction will be closed, reducing through traffic to one lane. The projects undertaken will include demolition and replacement of existing curb ramps, asphalt paving, electrical work, and striping.
The following projects are scheduled for this week:
Monday, May 8 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:
China Grade Loop and Airport Drive
Hageman Road and Allen Road
Hageman Road and Santa Fe Way
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Roberts Lane and Airport Drive
Tuesday, May 9 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:
China Grade Loop and Airport Drive
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive
Olive Drive and Roberts Lane
Roberts Lane and Airport Drive
Wednesday, May 10 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:
China Grade Loop and Airport Drive
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Olive Drive and Roberts Lane
Roberts Lane and Airport Drive
Thursday, May 11 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:
General clean-up of all recent locations
China Grade Loop and Airport Drive
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Olive Drive and Roberts Lane
Roberts Lane and Airport Drive
Friday, May 12 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:
General clean-up of all recent locations
China Grade Loop and Airport Drive
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Roberts Lane and Airport Drive
Kern County Public Works would like to remind the public that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks drivers for their patience. Keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.