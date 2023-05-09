County roadwork will impact several Bakersfield intersections

Kern County Public Works has announced a full week of roadwork at intersections in and around the City of Bakersfield that are the responsibility of the county.

At each of the affected intersections, the right lane in each direction will be closed, reducing through traffic to one lane. The projects undertaken will include demolition and replacement of existing curb ramps, asphalt paving, electrical work, and striping.

The following projects are scheduled for this week:

Monday, May 8 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:

China Grade Loop and Airport Drive

Hageman Road and Allen Road

Hageman Road and Santa Fe Way

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Roberts Lane and Airport Drive

Tuesday, May 9 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:

China Grade Loop and Airport Drive

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive

Olive Drive and Roberts Lane

Roberts Lane and Airport Drive

Wednesday, May 10 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:

China Grade Loop and Airport Drive

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Olive Drive and Roberts Lane

Roberts Lane and Airport Drive

Thursday, May 11 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:

General clean-up of all recent locations

China Grade Loop and Airport Drive

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Olive Drive and Roberts Lane

Roberts Lane and Airport Drive

Friday, May 12 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:

General clean-up of all recent locations

China Grade Loop and Airport Drive

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Roberts Lane and Airport Drive

Kern County Public Works would like to remind the public that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks drivers for their patience. Keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.