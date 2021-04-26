County sees 30% decrease in people getting COVID vaccine

After seeing a spike of nearly 50,000 people getting a COVID vaccine in Kern County, Public Health saw a week-to-week drop of 30 percent.

Kern County Public Health reported 48,970 people got vaccinated in Kern County the week of April 5.

That number dropped 30 percent to 34,290 the week of April 12.

Kern County Public Health says that drop coincided with the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Looking at a two-month snapshot of vaccinations in Kern County, April saw numbers more than double from data in February.

The week of February 15 the county saw 20,505 get vaccinated. That increased to 28,332 the following week.

By the first week of March, more than 32,000 people were vaccinated.

Those numbers continued to rise over the next four weeks, going from 33,012 the week of March 8 to 41,048 the week of March 22.

There was a slight drop the following to 40,167 before a pandemic high of 48,970 the first week of April.

It was the following week that numbers dropped by more than 14,000.

Data for the week of April 19 have not yet been released.