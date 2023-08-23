County supervisors approve grand jury recommendations for KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier in August, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the Kern County Grand Jury's recommendations for improvements to county code enforcement and enhancements to the Code Enforcement Division, including hiring more code compliance officers and buying new vehicles more suitable for driving in rural areas of the county. On Tuesday, the supervisors turned their attention to the grand jury's recommendations for the Kern County Sheriff's Office and County Coroner, approving the various recommendations offered there.

The grand jury's report, entitled "Kern County Sheriff/Coroner's Office; 21st Century Facility for 21st Century Demands," made several recommendations, for the sheriff's office, including stepping up hiring in order to fill currently vacant KCSO and coroner's office positions, material improvements to the county coroner's operations, and the opening of the McMurtrey Avenue office space in Bakersfield.

The sheriff's office also responded to the grand jury's report, outlining places in the plan where they're still running into problems, such as issues finding staff with the proper qualifications to work in county law enforcement, which KCSO says is hindering "the timely and efficient onboarding of new employees."

Ultimately, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis formally submitted the grand jury's report to the supervisors with his recommendation that the report be approved. Once the grand jury's report is approved, Board Chair Jeff Flores (District 3) will pass that approval on to the presiding judge of the Kern County Superior Court for full legal authorization.