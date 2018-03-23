County's unemployment numbers down in February from 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The unemployment rate in Kern County is down compared to this time last year, according to a report from the Employment Development Department.

The data shows that the unemployment rate in February stood at 9.6%, up slightly from January's number's this year. That number is also 2% below last year's estimate of 11.4% unemployment.

RELATED: Kern unemployment rate in December lower than year before

The data also shows that Kern County's highest unemployment rate in two years was back in March 2016 at 12% and reached a record low last October.

RELATED: Unemployment rate in Kern County on the rise