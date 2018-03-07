Unemployment rate in Kern County on the rise

Johana Restrepo
11:42 AM, Mar 7, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The unemployment rate in Kern County has gone up from 8.4 percent in December to 9.2 percent in January, according the Employment Development Department.

The rate was closer to seven percent in October.

Kern County's unemployment ranks 51st out of California's 58 counties.

Kern County has also lost 4,600 jobs from December to January, but had 7,200 more jobs than a year ago.

 

