Unemployment rate up in Kern County to 8.6% for December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - New employment numbers show that the unemployment rate in Kern County was higher in December compared to November.

The unemployment rate for December 2017 was 8.6 percent, up from 7.2 percent in November. The number was lower than the 10.2 rate in December 2016.

During the same time period, California saw a 4.2 percent unemployment rate compared with 3.9 percent for the nation.

