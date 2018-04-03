Couple involved in deadly crash after trying to flee from ICE laid to rest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The couple involved in a deadly crash in Delano after attempting to flee from ICE agents was laid to rest on Monday, April 2nd.

35-year-old Santos Hilario Garcia and 33-year-old Marcelina Garcia Perfecto were on their way to work on March 13th when ICE agents pulled them over. The couple attempted to flee from the agents and crashed their vehicle, dying at the scene.

The couple left behind six children. Their services were held at Our Lady Guadalupe Church in Delano.

“We’re still working with the family to determine what the next steps are for them. They certainly have expressed that they want to ensure that they stay together and the family is united,” said Diana Tellefson Torres, the Executive Director of the UFW Foundation.

When asked about possible future legal action, Tellefson said it's not something that has been at the forefront of the UFW and UFW Foundation's mind.

“Both the UFW and the UFW Foundation have been focusing on providing the family with as many resources as possible, so that's something we're not discussing publicly as far as what legal actions may or may not be taken,” she said.

23ABC reached out to ICE, their spokesperson saying they did "not have anything further to add."

Back in March, ICE released the following statement regarding the deadly crash.