Court docs: Investigation into possible sexual assault of 5-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to court documents obtained by 23ABC, BPD is investigating the possible sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

On May 28, BPD officers responded to reports of a sexual assault on a 5-year-old girl. According to the documents, at that time, the alleged victim did not disclose information to the reporting officer. On October 2, the same alleged victim told officers that her non-biological father inappropriately touched her while she was at his home. The alleged victim did not tell officers when it happened.

According to the documents, the mother of the alleged victim told BPD that she received a video on her cellphone from the same possible suspect of the alleged victim talking while undressed.

The grandmother of the alleged victim told BPD that the alleged victim told her about being touched inappropriately by the possible suspect, according to the court documents. The alleged victim also told the grandmother that the possible suspect took pictures of her while she was naked at the possible suspect's house.

The court documents show that BPD officers requested a warrant for information from the possible suspect's phone. On October 16, BPD seized two phones belonging to the possible suspect.