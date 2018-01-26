Court docs reveal new information regarding arrest of fugitive in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Court documents have revealed more information regarding the arrest of Christopher Goebel, the fugitive who was arrested near the Rite Aid in northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 29th.

Officers with the violent crimes apprehension team responded to the Rite Aid located at 6001 Coffee Rd. to assist U.S. Marshals with the arrest of Goebel, who had an active warrant for his arrest, according to court documents.

Officers approached Goebel near the main entrance as he exited, which was when officers asked Goebel to put his hands behind his back, according to the court documents.

It was then that Goebel began to reach for his waistband leading officers to try and grab his arms as he tried to pull away, according to the documents.

Officers were able to pull him to the ground and put Goebel in handcuffs, court documents detailed.

Goebel was taken to Kern County Jail where court documents say he lied about having drugs on him.

During the booking process, an officer located a "plastic baggie" with "white powdery substance" inside of it, according to court documents.