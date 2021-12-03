CPUC approves nine million settlement with Uber

CALIF. (KERO) — The California Public Utilities Commission approved a settlement agreement with Uber on reporting data on sexual harassment and assault.

The settlement is to respond to CPUC Rulings asking for information regarding sexual assaults and harassments.

CPUC’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED), Uber, and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) are working together to request these records.

Uber will pay nine million dollars to support the initiative to promote passenger safety including:

· $5 million to the California Victims Compensation Board to be used for the victims of violence and sexual violence, with a recommendation to target these funds to outreach and to victims of sexual violence and violence taking place in the passenger carrier industry.

· $4 million for efforts to address physical and sexual violence in the passenger carrier industry, including contracts to be managed by CPED for the following:

An industry wide evaluation of existing protocols and practices for classifying and reporting violence, including sexual violence.

Development of industry wide education, outreach, and training on all forms of violence prevention, including sexual violence in the passenger carrier industry.

Development of recommendations for industry wide best practices for receiving, reporting, and responding to complaints of violence, including sexual violence.

Uber will also pay a $150,000 fine to the state’s General Fund.