Crash causes closure on NB I-5 near Highway 138

A crash involving a big rig has led to the closure of all lanes of Northbound Interstate 5 near Highway 138 on Wednesday morning.
According to the CHP, the collision led to diesel being spilled on the road.
It's not known how long lanes will be closed.
