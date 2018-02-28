Crash causes closure on NB I-5 near Highway 138

3:56 AM, Feb 28, 2018

A crash involving a big rig has led to the closure of all lanes of Northbound Interstate 5 near Highway 138 on Wednesday morning. 

According to the CHP, the collision led to diesel being spilled on the road. 

It's not known how long lanes will be closed. 

