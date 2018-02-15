Crash causes lane closures on NB I-5 in Lebec

Multiple lanes of Northbound Interstate 5 are closed following a crash in Lebec early Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two cars collided just around 12:45 a.m. on the Northbound I-5 near Lebec Road.

According to the CHP, four lanes were expected to be closed.

It's not known how long lanes were going to be closed.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.