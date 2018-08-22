Crash causing delays on Highway 99 near Merle Haggard Drive

Sydney Isenberg
6:42 AM, Aug 22, 2018
7:05 AM, Aug 22, 2018
traffic | highway 99 | merle haggard drive | california highway patrol | accident
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE: August 20, 2018 7:05 a.m.) The accident involved a welding truck and a sedan.

According to CHP, the crash occurred after one of the vehicles attempted to make a lane change. The sedan crashed into the center divider. Fluid is leaking onto the roadway from the welding truck. 

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. 

No lanes are currently closed. 

================================================================================

A crash involving a welding truck is causing traffic delays on Highway 99. 

The crash happened northbound on Highway 99 just south of Merle Haggard Drive. A vehicle is reportedly blocking the roadway, causing traffic delays. 

CHP is currently on scene.

We will update you as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News