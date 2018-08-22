Crash causing delays on Highway 99 near Merle Haggard Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE: August 20, 2018 7:05 a.m.) The accident involved a welding truck and a sedan.

According to CHP, the crash occurred after one of the vehicles attempted to make a lane change. The sedan crashed into the center divider. Fluid is leaking onto the roadway from the welding truck.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

No lanes are currently closed.

================================================================================

A crash involving a welding truck is causing traffic delays on Highway 99.

The crash happened northbound on Highway 99 just south of Merle Haggard Drive. A vehicle is reportedly blocking the roadway, causing traffic delays.

CHP is currently on scene.

We will update you as more information becomes available.