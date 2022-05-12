Crash involving a Bakersfield police cruiser sends teen to hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A crash Thursday morning involving a Bakersfield Police Department vehicle sent a teenager to the hospital with what are described as "moderate" injuries.

According to the BPD, at around 8 a.m. officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Buena Vista Road involving a police cruiser and a white sedan driven by a 17-year-old.

An investigation determined that the police cruiser which was responding to a call and had its lights and sirens on when it entered the intersection and struck the sedan, which had also entered the intersection on a green light.

The teenager was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors to the collision.

The intersection at Ming Avenue and Buena Vista Road will be closed until further notice, the public is encouraged to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.