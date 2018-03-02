Crash involving big rig leads to slowing on Highway 58

A crash involving a big rig has led to slowing on Westbound Highway 58 on Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big rig collided with a car just after 4:30 a.m. on the 58 just off Weedpatch Highway.

The crash has led to the closure of at least two lanes of westbound traffic.

The CHP says the lanes could be closed until at least 6:30 a.m.