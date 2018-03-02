Crash involving big rig leads to slowing on Highway 58

Light Rain
HI: 60°
LO: 46°
A crash on Highway 58 near Weedpatch Highway has led to the closure of two lanes on Friday morning.
A crash involving a big rig has led to slowing on Westbound Highway 58 on Friday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a big rig collided with a car just after 4:30 a.m. on the 58 just off Weedpatch Highway.
The crash has led to the closure of at least two lanes of westbound traffic.
The CHP says the lanes could be closed until at least 6:30 a.m.
A crash involving a big rig has led to slowing on Westbound Highway 58 on Friday morning.
They're one of the biggest bands in the world and they're bringing their North American tour to the Central Valley.
Bakersfield Police say they arrested a man in East Bakersfield Thursday found with a loaded handgun that turned out to be…
It's safe to say everyone is a fan of a great deal. And for those who are also hockey fans you could score one from Chipotle on Friday.