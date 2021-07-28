Watch
Crash on North Highway 178 kills 19-year-old driver

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:39:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, a crash on Rancheria Road took the life of a 19-year-old.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that a 19-year-old was driving a Land Rover on the mountainous side of Rancheria Road at an unknown speed. He lost control of the car and ended up crashing into the mountainside causing the car to overturn. The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The passenger suffered major injuries.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts. It appears that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

