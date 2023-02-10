Crash on SB 99 leaves 1 person dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the California Highway Patrol, a person was struck on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of the Panama Lane exit in Bakersfield.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, CHP reported they received a call to respond to a crash on southbound 99. Upon arriving, CHP says officers found a body on the ground and determined the dead person was struck by a vehicle.

CHP said they were escorting vehicles away from the area of the crash.

Drivers along southbound Hwy. 99 may want to consider an alternate route or be prepared for slow going around the Panama Lane exit.