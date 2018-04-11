Crash reported on southbound Highway 99 just north of White Lane

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a crash on southbound Highway 99 just north of White Lane.
It happened around 8:15 p.m.
Initial reports are that a man was struck by a vehicle.
Officials have slowed traffic in the area.
23ABC has a crew on the way to the crash. Check back for updates.
