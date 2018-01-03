Crews battle blaze on Niles, Sterling

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 45°
Kern County Fire crews are working a fire in East Bakersfield on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. in the area of Niles Street and Sterling Road.
It's not known if anyone was injured.
Kern County Fire crews are working a fire in East Bakersfield on Wednesday morning.
The California City Manager has confirmed that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is now part of a group that is developing a project for…
The second Women's March Kern County will be held on January 20.
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head after being struck by a stray bullet while driving in east Bakersfield Tuesday night,…