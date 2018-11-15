Crews battling brush fire in Santa Paula in Ventura County

This photo from KABC in Los Angeles, shows aerials of the Briggs Fire, now burning in Santa Paula in Ventura County. 

SANTA PAULA (KABC) -- Crews responded to a brush fire in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County after it erupted early Thursday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Briggs Fire, broke out near Highway 126 and Briggs Road at approximately 1:39 a.m.

The blaze spread to more than 10 acres, after starting at 2 to 3 acres when it was first reported burning on a hillside.

Helicopters arrived on scene conducting water drops to attempt to put out the fire.

Details regarding potential injuries or structure damage was not immediately available.

