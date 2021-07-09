Crews battling fire near Buena Vista Museum

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — Fire crews are currently battling a fire that sparked near the Buena Vista Museum in Downtown Bakersfield near Chester Avenue.

This is the second fire that has taken place at this location in the past twelve months.

The first was sparked in December of last year.

That fire burned down the old Tina Marie’s location. While crews were putting out that fire, water damage happened inside the Buena Vista Museum.

The Museum needed to close downtown to repair the building and had only just opened up in April.

This is a developing story.