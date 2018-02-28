Crime Watch Daily to air special on Sabrina Limon story

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Crime Watch Daily will be airing their Sabrina Limon special on Thursday, March 1st at 1 a.m.

The Sabrina Limon trial involved a love triangle and swinging sex parties that ended in the murder of her husband, Robert Limon.

Limon was convicted last year of the murder of her husband and was sentenced to 25 years to life in February 2018.

Limon's lover, Jonathan Hearn, was convicted in 2017 in connection to Robert Limon's death. Hearn was sentenced to 25 years in exchange for testifying against Sabrina Limon.

The special will air on 23ABC.