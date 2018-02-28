Crime Watch Daily to air special on Sabrina Limon story

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 38°
Crime Watch Daily will air their special on the Sabrina Limon story on Thursday, March 1st at 1 a.m.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Crime Watch Daily will be airing their Sabrina Limon special on Thursday, March 1st at 1 a.m.
The Sabrina Limon trial involved a love triangle and swinging sex parties that ended in the murder of her husband, Robert Limon.
Limon was convicted last year of the murder of her husband and was sentenced to 25 years to life in February 2018.
Limon's lover, Jonathan Hearn, was convicted in 2017 in connection to Robert Limon's death. Hearn was sentenced to 25 years in exchange for testifying against Sabrina Limon.
The special will air on 23ABC.
A court decision could force the Kern County Board of Supervisors to redraw their boundaries to comply with federal law.
Crime Watch Daily will be airing their Sabrina Limon special on Thursday, March 1st at 1 a.m.
The Bakersfield Heart Hospital is celebrating the five year anniversary of the Women's Heart Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27th.
Shafter parents upset with how teachers and school administrators are being shuffled around the district met up for a peaceful protest…