Cruizin' 4 Charity Car Show raises money for local charities

Thursday through Sunday in downtown Bakersfield

Natalie Tarangioli
12:50 PM, Mar 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hundreds of cars will hit the streets of downtown Bakersfield for the second annual Cruizin 4 Charity Car Show. 

The three-day event will be raising money for local charities like Honor Flight Kern County, the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County, the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County, and more.

There were more than 500 cars at last year's event.

On Thursday, there will be a kickoff event at the Buck Owens Crystal Palace starting at 3 p.m.

An open header Cruize night on Chester Avenue will happen on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday will be an all-day car show that includes an award ceremony and an after-party.

There will also be live music, a treasure hunt, beer garden, games and raffles.

If you have a fancy ride and want to be apart of the car show, it's not too late. Register by going to cruizin4charity.com.

