Cruzin-4-Charity car show supports local charities

car shows raises money for charity
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Annual Cruzin-4-Charity Car Show took place again Saturday along Chester Street in Downtown Bakersfield.
Over 1,000 cars, trucks and motorcycles of all different models lined the street while local vendors also showcased their business to the community.
All proceeds from the event went towards six different charities. Some of those charities included the Kern County Honor Flight, the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County.
Last year the event raised $20,000 dollars for charity.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a Hispanic, at-risk missing man who was last seen on Friday around 6 p.m.
A single vehicle hit a fire hydrant in central Bakersfield around 8 p.m. Friday evening causing some flooding in the area.
It's a project started by teens for teens. Two local girls from Bakersfield High School have started collecting items to help teen mothers…