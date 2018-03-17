Cruzin-4-Charity car show supports local charities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Annual Cruzin-4-Charity Car Show took place again Saturday along Chester Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

Over 1,000 cars, trucks and motorcycles of all different models lined the street while local vendors also showcased their business to the community.

All proceeds from the event went towards six different charities. Some of those charities included the Kern County Honor Flight, the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County.

Last year the event raised $20,000 dollars for charity.