BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CSU Bakersfield is honoring veterans by holding their first ever Veterans Day celebration.

The celebration aims to honor more than 200 student veterans on campus. It will include a veteran resource fair, music, food, a comedy show, and the visit of a Black Hawk helicopter from the Fresno Army National Guard.

The event will be held today, November 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Runner Park outside of the Student Union on CSU Bakersfield campus.